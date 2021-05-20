Do you think you have the acting chops to portray an art student in an upcoming Kelly Reichardt film? Or perhaps you just happen to fit the role as a real-life scholar of creative pursuits?
Then now is the chance to make a big-screen appearance in the high-profile director’s next project, which will be filming in the Portland area beginning in early June.
Helmed by renowned production and distribution company A24, Showing Up reunites Reichardt and actor Michelle Williams for a fourth time. The pair previously collaborated on Certain Women (2016), Meek’s Cutoff (2010) and Wendy and Lucy (2008), of which the latter two were also shot in Oregon.
Reichardt and her longtime writing partner,Jon Raymond ,developed the script, which focuses on Williams as an artist who is about to participate in an exhibition that promises to change the trajectory of her career.
You can get your two-seconds of background fame (or a bit longer, if you’re lucky) by being cast as an extra. A24 is looking for artists of all trades and abilities to apply. All roles are paid, but you must be at least 18 years old to be considered. Interested parties should first create an online profile that includes a description of their skills, then follow up with an email to ArtSchoolExtrasPDX@gmail.com, with either photos or videos of their work.
Showing Up is Reichardt’s followup to First Cow, another Oregon-set production that was among 2020′s most highly praised movies and named last year’s Best Picture by the New York Film Critics Circle.
