You can get your two-seconds of background fame (or a bit longer, if you’re lucky) by being cast as an extra. A24 is looking for artists of all trades and abilities to apply. All roles are paid, but you must be at least 18 years old to be considered. Interested parties should first create an online profile that includes a description of their skills, then follow up with an email to ArtSchoolExtrasPDX@gmail.com, with either photos or videos of their work.