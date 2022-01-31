A New Concert Series Called PDX LIVE Will Launch in Pioneer Courthouse Square This June

Portland’s living room is about to become the city’s hottest music arena.

On Monday, Northwest-based independent event promoter True West announced that it is launching a lineup of concerts that will take place in Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The new series is called PDX LIVE, and it is scheduled to kick off Friday, June 17 with a show featuring the Grammy-winning duo Indigo Girls and indie singer-songwriter Neko Case. The next evening, multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird and acoustic guitar-heavy Iron & Wine will play on the bricks.

Then, after two days of relatively mellow folk rock, things will get a little weird and a little rowdy.

Tenacious D, the comedy-rock act formed by actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, will round out the weekend. Opening for that duo is Puddles Pity Party, the sad clown with a soulful voice who won over the audience on America’s Got Talent with his strange but captivating rendition of “Mad World.”

The final scheduled concert at this point is on Saturday, July 30. That’s when hip-hop band The Roots will appear.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Aladdin Theater box office. No outside food or beverage is permitted, with the exception of two water bottles per person, but there will be vendors on location during each event. PDX Live plans to follow all state and local COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time of each show.

The Pioneer Courthouse Square live shows won’t be the only new series to begin this June. McMenamins announced in December that it will host concerts at the Grand Lodge in Forest Grove through October.

That property, which is just 25 miles west of Portland, is getting a new outdoor venue, including a stage and room for up to 3,000 attendees. McMenamins Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove runs through October.

