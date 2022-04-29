Portland Baroque Orchestra Announces Three Artistic Director Finalists

Three finalists have emerged in Portland Baroque Orchestra’s search for a new artistic director, paving the way for the organization’s Festival of Candidates concerts this fall.

“We are delighted by the caliber of the finalists our Artistic Director Search Committee has selected,” stated Bette Worcester, Chair of the PBO Board of Directors, in a press release. “The programs the candidates put together are the perfect kickoff to our upcoming season. Together with our Interim Artistic Advisor, John Butt, the artistic vision in the 2022-23 Season is wonderful, combining tradition with the innovation that audiences have come to expect from PBO.”

The finalists, who emerged during an international, multi-year search, hail from across the world. Aisslinn Nosky is a New York-based violinist, Julian Perkins is a London-based harpsichordist, and Peter Whelan is a Dublin-based multi-instrumentalist.

The Festival of Candidates, a mini-festival of three performances, will be held in October and November. Each candidate for artistic director will lead and perform their own program, and audience members will be given the opportunity to share feedback with the Artistic Director Search Committee.

The committee, which includes PBO musicians and board members, is being led by the executive search firm Martin Bragg and Associates. “The search committee undertook a tremendous amount of work in narrowing the field to our three finalists all of whom have all made significant contributions in their careers to date,” Martin Bragg said.

Single tickets for concerts during PBO’s new season will on sale August 1st. Subscriptions are available here.

Related: Portland Baroque Orchestra Has Opened a Live Streaming Studio Downtown