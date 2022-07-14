Portland Opera Announces Its 2022-2023 Resident Artists

Portland Opera has announced its 2022-2023 resident artists: Judy Chirino Yannini (soprano), Cloe SanAntonio (mezzo-soprano), Matthew Cerillo (tenor) and Keanon Kyles (bass-baritone).

“This program is near and dear to my heart,” stated artistic director Priti Gandhi in a press release. “I know, firsthand, that having the right mentorship and support at the right time can make a world of difference in developing a career. I am excited to relaunch the program after this brief pause and continue to see impactful residencies for these amazing artists. We are very much looking forward to welcoming Judy, Cloe, Matthew, and Keanon to Portland!”

The new resident artists will undergo an 11-week program of study with guest faculty and company members focused on voice lessons, musical coaching, language classes, drama and role study, and movement instruction. They will also perform in Portland Opera’s upcoming production of Carmen and take part in masterclasses, season preview events, and more.

On Nov. 16th, the residencies will culminate with a free community performance featuring all the artists at 7:30 PM at the Old Church. Tickets are available at theoldchurch.org.

“Because of Portland Opera’s dedication to diverse casting I’m thrilled to have recently received my Artists Visa in order to join the company this season,” stated Yannini in the press release. “I’m excited to dive deeper into my artistry through coachings and lessons while I represent the country of Mexico and create quality opera alongside other amazing artists.”

