All Classical Portland Announces Amir Avsker at its 2023 Young Artist in Residence

All Classical Portland has announced 16-year-old pianist, violinist and composer Amir Avsker as its 2023 young artist in residence, in addition to extending the residency of pianist María García.

“This residency will be an extraordinary experience for me,” stated Avsker in a press release. “But also for aspiring young musicians, whom I hope will be inspired and empowered to see the immense support for classical music in our community. The most important and enjoyable part of making music for me is working with other passionate musicians. With this title, I hope to bring together my generation of talented musicians.”

A sophomore at Westview High School in Beaverton, Avsker began playing the piano in 2014 and the violin in 2019. A winner of multiple music competitions, he has written over 40 original compositions, including works for solo instruments, chamber ensembles and orchestras.

Avsker will help create content for the station’s digital channels, as well as perform on a future episode of the weekly program Thursdays @ Three, hosted by Christa Wessel, in addition to working closely with García.

All Classical’s young artist in residence program was founded in 2019. In 2022, the station expanded the program, creating a team of young artist ambassadors, which currently includes 18-year-old homeschooled cellist and vocalist Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, 16-year-old Westview High School junior and violinist Ellie Kim, and 17-year-old Aloha High School senior and violinist Timothy Lee.

“Inspired by the abundance of incredible talent in our region, All Classical’s young artist residency engages and champions the up-and-coming musicians of our region,” said communications manager Kristina Becker. “These residencies provide an opportunity for us to amplify talent, voices, and perspectives, and to showcase these dedicated musicians on our global radio stage, reaching listeners across the Pacific Northwest and far beyond.”