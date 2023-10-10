Shows of the Week: Kool Keith Goes Where Other Rappers Fear to Tread

SUNDAY, OCT. 15:

Say it with me now: “There’s a horse in the hospital!” Listening to Kool Keith is an experiment in disbelief. He says things few other rappers would dare to say, making up characters (Dr. Octagon, Dr. Dooom, Black Elvis) and batshit world-building scenarios with the intellectual-goofball brio of George Clinton emerging from the mothership. All the while, he’s stayed resolutely true to his golden-age roots, rarely deviating from the formula of a mad genius spitting the wildest shit you’ve ever heard over fantastic beats. The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B. 8 pm. $23. 21+.

TUESDAY, OCT. 17:

“Serene” is the word for Tav Falco, whose laid-back Southern drawl wanders through the primitive hell-cat rockabilly songs of his band Panther Burns. Though perhaps best known for his association with cult power-pop band Big Star, the 78-year-old is a one-of-a-kind cult figure: more thoughtful and cerebral than many of his psychobilly progeny, as inspired by tango and obscure European philosophy as he is by blues and ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St. 9 pm. $13. 21+.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18:

It’s no wonder Portland legends The Dandy Warhols and Texas psych miscreants The Black Angels are getting together; both descend from the dark side of ‘60s psych rock, where death is the ultimate trip and cold cynicism trumps hippie platitudes. The Angels might be a bit more extreme than the more song-oriented Dandys, but the two will no doubt be knee deep in comparing Velvet Underground bootlegs backstage. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $39.50. All ages.