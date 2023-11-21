Shows of the Week: The Next Waltz Commemorates the Band’s Final Concert in 1976

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, NOV. 24-26:

The Last Waltz, Martin Scorsese’s film of the Band’s final concert, is at least as interesting because of its guest stars—Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Muddy Waters, a high-kicking Van Morrison—as the show’s hangdog hosts. It’s appropriate that The Next Waltz, an annual local tribute to the 1976 performance captured in the film, should be such a collaborative affair. Over three nights, nearly 40 performers from the Portland music scene will converge this weekend to perform the show, which should take on a heightened emotional tenor following the recent death of the Band’s Robbie Robertson. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St. 8 pm Friday-Saturday, 7 pm Sunday. Minors OK accompanied by a parent or guardian.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29:

Czech-Icelandic trio Fyield created their new album, Future Landscapes, by integrating recordings from the front lines of the climate catastrophe—coal plants, oil wells, melting glaciers—into urgent and artful electro-pop songs. How to translate something so specific into a live show? Find out at the band’s multimedia performance at Holocene, which features a screening of a short film by the same name and performances by NYC field recordist Saapato and local experimentalists Moss Wand and Patricia Wolf. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7:30 pm. $13. 21+.

After wowing the indie universe world with their 2021 debut, Hyaline, Oakland singer-songwriter Maria BC signed to the vaunted Sacred Bones label and released their most ambitious work yet, Spike Field, an ambient folk epic whose every note seems designed to knock the wind out of the listener. A classically trained vocalist with fearsome chops, Maria BC rejects the haziness prevalent in ambient music (and any errant Grouper comparisons) to create a record that takes a lot of work to sound so delicate. Show Bar at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 9 pm. $12. 21+.