Shows of the Week: Bell Witch Epitomizes the Sound of “Funeral Doom”

FRIDAY, DEC. 15:

Seattle bass-and-drums duo Bell Witch epitomizes the mournful sound of “funeral doom,” the slowest and most tenebrous of all extreme-metal sub-genres. Yet there’s something fiercely alive about their music. Though single- track 80-minute albums like Mirror Reaper and this year’s The Clandestine Gate may seem impenetrable at first, those prepared for the challenge may find themselves feeling exhilarated and even purified. Star Theater, 13 NW Sixth Ave. 9 pm. $22. 21+.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16:

Portland band Glacier Veins’ sound exists somewhere between the gloss of 2000s radio rock and the androgynous blur of My Bloody Valentine. The band’s second album, Lunar Reflection, epitomizes the tight layered sound that’s become increasingly synonymous with Portland guitar bands, and the other acts on the bill—local faves Growing Pains and Midwest-style emo-mongers mauve—represent the best of the city’s rising rock scene. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Ct. 8 pm. $15. All ages.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, DEC. 16-17:

Portland’s Ripley Johnson made his name with amp-frying acid-rock bands like Wooden Shjips and Moon Duo, and with Rose City Band, he turns his psychedelic sensibilities to country music. Languid and brimming over with reverb and steel guitars, Rose City Band’s two albums thus far epitomize the creativity of Portland’s thriving alt-country scene. The group plays two nights at Show Bar with support from Rosali. Show Bar at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. Night 1: 9 pm. Night 2: 8 pm. $22. 21+.