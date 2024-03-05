Shows of the Week: Bad Bunny Is Mashing up Four Decades of Reggaeton History

THURSDAY, MARCH 7:

Bad Bunny is one of the best and most innovative pop stars in the world right now. Insanely talented and deeply versed in music history, the molasses-voiced 29-year-old Puerto Rican singer-rapper born Benito Ocasio has that rare gift of consistently captivating the masses while indulging in the kind of experimentation you can’t believe is happening on the pop charts. His 2020 song “Safaera” rivals “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the little-symphony department, mashing up four decades of reggaeton history into one of the most thrilling songs of this young decade. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St. 8 pm. $82. All ages.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8:

Roselit Bone epitomizes the innovation happening right now in the Portland country scene. Eight members strong, including a horn section, this Americana ensemble has spent four albums honing its gothic vision of American desolation (Charlotte McCaslin’s voice seems to soulfully retreat deeper into itself with each record). Their latest album, Ofrenda, cranks up the reverb and the ranchera influence and finds room for dark soundscapes like “Veladoras” and bangers like “Crying in the USA,” which is as catchy and despairing as any great country song. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 9 pm. $16. 21+.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, MARCH 11-12:

The story of Bob Dylan’s 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” concert (actually recorded at the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England) becomes more bizarre and implausible every day; in a post-genre world where rappers are pop stars who are also rockers and country singers, it seems odd that anyone would get that mad over Dylan going electric. Cat Power’s full-length re-creation of that concert, which she is currently touring, is as much in love with the music as the bizarre legend around it, and you can imagine the twinkle in her eye when she decided to record it at the actual Royal Albert Hall in London. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $55. All ages.