MusicOregon Opens up $60,000 of Funding to Independent Musicians

For many musicians, profiting off their work in the streaming age has proven very precarious. While some independent artists can pull together enough funds to produce an album, other necessities like marketing, equipment, and distribution seem like a distant dream to the average artist. It’s an unfortunate situation, but independent musicians are now turning to another way to procure funds:grants.

The process of applying for a grant can seem long, confusing, and foreign to those who haven’t dabbled in the world of politely asking for money. MusicOregon hopes to make this process understandable for the next generation of musicians with the EchoFund. While EchoFund is entering its third year, this season’s $60,000 of prize money is the most MusicOregon has ever given away.

“Part of our challenge has been educating the community of creators about how to apply for a grant so that when other grants are possible, they’re attuned,” says Meara McLaughlin, Executive Director of MusicOregon and MusicPortland. “Classical musicians have grown up understanding ‘we gotta learn how to write grants, we gotta figure out what hits the mark.’ If you’re a punk rock guitarist that leads a band, you have no way to do that. We hope that we can evolve the community to better access grant funding as a culture that’s worthy of support.”

EchoFund supports growing independent musicians, granting funding for production, promotion, distribution, and additional resources such as equipment. Grants are intended for musicians who have already proven themselves to be working towards a consistent career in music. Having already released an album or toured are good ways to show you’re on your way to professional music creation.

Prizes of $1,000 to $5,000 will be awarded to independent musicians, meaning that applicants have to be frequently performing at commercial venues while not being consistently employed by any orchestras, operas, ensembles, or anything to that effect.

It doesn’t matter if it’s rap, rock ‘n’ roll, folk, or even pirate metal, musicians of any genre are welcome to apply to the fund. Applicants have until September 19 to submit their proposals, the form can be found here.

There are a few additional caveats—independent musicians must reside in the greater Portland area, since funds were derived from Portland’s Office of Arts & Culture as well as Portland citizens during Portland Music Month. If your ZIP code doesn’t start with 970, 971, or 972, you’re out of luck.

Producers, engineers, as well as those under the age of 18 are also excluded from consideration.

For those hoping to apply, MusicOregon is hosting two virtual meetings to shed some light on how to apply, as well as the fund itself. “Echo Fund Info Session” (August 27, noon) will cover application guidelines, leaving room for Q&A at the end. “How to Craft a Successful Grant Application” (September 4, 4 pm) will act as an introductory course to grant application, teaching viewers how to craft distinct grant proposals. Missi Hasting, a former EchoFund grant administrator, will be leading the event. Both events will be recorded.

Much of EchoFund’s funding comes from Portland’s brand new Office of Arts & Culture. First opening in July, the office has allocated $1,360,000 to be given to three partners: Friends of IFCC, RACC, and MusicOregon. Applicants can apply for grants from each of these partners, but they are not permitted to make over a combined $5,000.

McLaughlin is encouraged to see this sum of money be selected to fund music in Portland, since it’s the first time the Portland government has set aside money to fund music creation “It’s really exciting, it means the city is standing with its music culture as a cultural asset worthy of support.

The rest of EchoFund’s funding comes from Portland Music Month, a month-long celebration of Portland’s music that happens every January. Across January’s 146 shows, every ticket for a show was upcharge $1 to $2 to add to the EchoFund. This year, they raised $50,000. Since EchoFund now has a significant amount of government cash, MusicOregon put half of that profit into the fund and is using additional funds for reorganizing the non-profit. However, according to McLaughlin, the remaining half of this year’s Portland Music Month profits will go into next year’s EchoFund.

MusicOregon has hopes of growing EchoFund even further than Portland, making restructuring necessary to better divy up work within the non-profit and create a steady foundation to build from for years to come.

Echo Fund Info Session, Zoom, RSVP at musicportland.org/events/2024-echo-fund-info-session. 12 pm. Aug. 27. Free

How to Craft a Successful Grant Application, Zoom, RSVP, musicportland.org/events/2024-grant-writing-workshop. 4 pm. Sept. 24. Free