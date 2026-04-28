Sleater-Kinney and Liz Phair Teaming Up for ‘The Flannel and the Fury’ Tour

Alt-rock legends Sleater-Kinney and Liz Phair just announced a national co-headlining tour this September. Lucky us, McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale made the list.

The two bands will take the stage Friday, Sept. 11 for “The Flannel and the Fury” tour (ha). Presale begins Wednesday, April 29 at 10 am with the general sale opening up Friday, May 1 at 10 am.

Phair is best known for her 1993 debut Exile in Guyville, a ferocious landmark album famously structured as a song-by-song response to the Rolling Stones’ 1972 release Exile on Main St.

“The Flannel and the Fury is a nod to 1990s alt-rock culture and the female-fronted bands who staked their claim to center stage in a male-dominated music industry,” Phair wrote in the event announcement. “Sleater-Kinney and I both cut our teeth in the early Riot Girl scene. It’s been a dream of mine ever since to bring our music and our fans together for one night of reckless hope and musical splendor.”

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker formed Sleater-Kinney in Olympia, Wash., and released their debut, self-titled album in 1995. The band has been at it ever since (albeit with some lineup changes, notably the departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss in 2019), with 11 studio albums and prominent side projects, including the TV show Portlandia, co-created by Brownstein.

“For those of us who listened to ‘Exile in Guyville’ on repeat in 1993, Liz Phair has always been a leader and a truth-sayer for the female experience,” Brownstein and Tucker wrote. “She’s a legend and a stone cold classic; what a thrill to share the stage with one of our biggest inspirations - we can’t wait to tear it up with her.”

The 2026 season of Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn starts May 27 with the Black Keys.

GO: Liz Phair and Sleater-Kinney’s “The Flannel and the Fury” tour at McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St, Troutdale. 800-514-3849, edgefieldconcerts.com. 5 pm doors, 6 pm show Friday, Sept. 11. All ages.