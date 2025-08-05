LSDXOXO and Emoji Heap Make a Dynamic DJ Duo at Star Theater

I feared that only five other people and me would learn in time that LSDXOXO—the smooth, high-energy DJ associated with such artists as Cakes da Killa, BbyMutha, UNiiQU3 and Lady Gaga—was performing a set at the Star Theater on Thursday, July 31, but thankfully this was unfounded. Well over 100 people—most dressed like Depop goths who were too young to shop golden-era Hot Topic, but nevertheless nailed the famously kind, accepting spirit of the brand’s employees—packed the Star’s dance floor to give LSDXOXO all the energy they had.

The DJ spun seamless samples of his work—collaborative songs off his new album, DGTL ANML, like “QT” with Cobrah and “TRUE RELIGION” with Boys Noize, as well as solo tracks like “Double Tap” from his 2023 EP, Delusions of Grandeur (D.O.G.), all deeply horny songs one might expect from Berlin’s best bathhouse—against Y2K-era songs by Nina Sky, Benny Benassi and Papa Roach. LSDXOXO appeared in good spirits throughout his set, and though he experienced what appeared to be an equipment error midway through, the crowd easily forgave the slipup (shit happens to the best of us). He never lost his cool. LSDXOXO’s infectious energy poured into the music he chose and the beats he set for the dance floor. It was enough to make me unconsciously dance and smile with an ease I rarely feel in clubs.

LSDXOXO’s opener, DJ Emoji Heap, curates a similar sense of welcoming when she takes to the turntables. Her choices wove effortlessly between industrial, house and J-pop sounds, with her remix of Hilary Duff’s “Come Clean” throwing listeners right back to middle school (in a good way). Both DJs are within Mother Monster’s orbit: LSDXOXO reworked Lady Gaga’s song “Alice” for her Dawn of Chromatica remix album, while Emoji Heap will perform this week at an official Mayhem Ball afterparty in Seattle.

Regrettably, there was no act between the two DJs, which caused a brief lull that only roared back to life once LSDXOXO took to the stage. Maybe it wound up being a necessary breather for how hard people danced all night, as the DJs proved a dynamic duo who can read a room and give the people what they need.