Grolixes, Porch Kiss, Tony Horses and Lucky Star Define Current PNW Indie Rock at The Six

An unassuming door in the corner of The Midnight cocktail bar on Southeast Belmont Street leads to an underground music venue, The Six. Its tight quarters and ambient lighting concoct the ideal space for a truly intimate rock-’n’-roll experience, drawing crowds both young and old for the undeniable love of guitar-driven headbangers. While rock outfits of all kinds roll through The Six, “Indie Rock Night” on Friday, Aug. 15, meant four local bands—Lucky Star, Tony Horses and Grolixes from Portland, and Porch Kiss from Washington—were onstage, each act brought their own unique flavor to the expansive genre that is indie rock.

Lucky Star’s melodies and nostalgic lyricism were dreamlike. Tony Horses provided a healthy dose of high-energy performance, showcased best by “Egg Magic,” a new Devo-esque track that I’m anxious to hear again. Porch Kiss took the crowd into a more emotional and atmospheric realm, with slowcore jams that fans of Duster or Wishing would revere.

Grolixes’ set was most impactful, not only because of the inherent grooveability of its tunes, but the bright rock-’n’-roll fun the band exuded through their stage presence. The soulful wailing of the band’s lead singer, Jordan Di Nocenzo, ranged from a playful moodiness to a bombastic screech reminiscent of Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. Catchy guitar riffs sail across a typical Grolixes set, and this show was no exception. “Take My Hand and Run” was a prime example of their infectious licks. The band rocked so hard that guitarist Calvin Whitney broke a string midsong.