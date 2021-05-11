Many Portland music venues are waiting until fall to hold shows again, but summer isn’t totally canceled.
The Lot at Zidell Yards, a new outdoor, socially distanced performance venue, has announced summer programming that kicks off at the end of the month. Starting May 28, the South Waterfront space will regularly host concerts and outdoor movies.
It’s already been announced that the Lot will host this year’s Waterfront Blues Festival. Now, more than two dozen more events have been announced. That includes concerts from well-known local acts like the Dandy Warhols and Ural Thomas and the Pain, as well as the Oregon Symphony, plus music and movie nights programmed by the Hollywood Theatre that will feature crowd-pleasing summer flicks preceded by sets from local musicians.
During Pride Month, Pride Northwest and QDoc Film Festival will present a two-day queer film festival at the Lot.
The city’s first venue specifically created for social distanced events, the Lot has a somewhat unusual setup. Patrons buy tickets to sectioned-off “pods”—small squares with lawn chairs and white picket fences.
More events will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for May and June events are currently on sale.
