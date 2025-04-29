Shows of the Week: Friko’s Newest Album Feels Like a Torch-Passing Moment in Indie Rock History

Thursday, May 1

As Pulse Emitter, Portland’s Daryl Groetsch has amassed a vast catalog orbiting the outer reaches of ’70s and ’80s synth music. His most recent album, Dusk, might be his best, a teeming wonderland that the eye-watering sci-fi landscape on the album cover somehow undersells. But his darker albums like Voids work great for a late-afternoon skull massage, and his releases under his own name range from good to transcendent. No Fun, 1709 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 7 pm. $10. 21+.

Sunday, May 4

食品患鎌漢 aka Foodman began his career as part of a creative Japanese scene expanding on the Chicago house mutation known as footwork, but his music in the past decade has rocketed far beyond the confines of genre into spaghettified realms where sound itself seems to behave in accordance with Wile E. Coyote cartoon physics. The night opens with sets by improvisers Francisco Botello and Zack Rowe, performing together as SH, and Carly Barton, a puckish presence in Portland’s avant-garde scene. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 6 pm. $20. 21+.

The most auspicious ambassadors of Chicago’s fertile young indie rock scene are the two 20-somethings in Friko, whose music lands somewhere between the big-tent sincerity of Y2K-era bands like The Walkmen and the curlicued romanticism of Marc Bolan. Last year’s Where We’ve Been, Where We Go From Here belies the band’s tender age with its fidelity to indie rock history, and there’s a good chance it’ll go down as a torch-passing moment in the genre—not to mention one of the best albums of a decade when the term is being slowly reclaimed from the stiffness it implied in the ’10s. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 7 pm. $26.05. 21+.