Shows of the Week: Mabe Fratti Picks Up Where Arthur Russell Left Off

Friday, May 30

The history of shoegaze may seem to have skipped straight from the early ’90s to today’s TikTok pedal geeks and gauzy aestheticians, but the genre’s never really gone away, and Ringo Deathstarr is one of the best bands to emerge in the genre during the long intermediate time between its two major waves. Now going strong for 20 years, the Texas trio masters the abrasive, androgynous guitar blur synonymous with the genre as if it’s second nature, and though they haven’t released an album since 2020’s self-titled, their live shows are as exhilarating and earsplitting as ever. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court. 7 pm. $26.05. All ages.

Tuesday, June 3

NYC indie-rap vet billy woods has slowly become one of the best rappers alive, putting out strong contenders for the best rap albums of 2024 and 2025. Though he opened his acclaimed salvo Maps with producer Kenny Segal with one of the most exquisite descriptions of a meal ever penned in a genre famed for lavish depictions of creature comforts, his work is often abrasive and demanding, forcing the listener to confront their own demons. Opening the show is Quelle Chris, with whom woods shares a penchant for wry, elaborate concept albums steeped in dark humor and existential dread. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 7 pm. $35.29. 21+.

Tuesday, June 3

Guatemala’s Mabe Fratti has done more with a cello, voice and electronics than anyone since NYC legend Arthur Russell, and she’s been putting out increasingly great work at an alarming rate, releasing two solo albums and an album of twisted art songs with Hector Tosta as Titanic in the past two years. Her music is hand-hewn and strange, experimental but not arch, and surprisingly addictive once you’ve acquainted yourself with the contours of her soundworld. McMenamins Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St. 7 pm. $22.98. All ages.