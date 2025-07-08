Shows of the Week: Swamp Dogg Hit His Musical Stride in His 70s

Friday, July 11

From MF Doom’s Nuwaubian mysticism to the acid-fried jams of Ya Ho Wha 13, the influence of America’s new religious movements on music cannot be understated—not least in giving local collective Family Worship Center a great stage gimmick. Those rock bands with umpteen members always seemed a little culty, and FWC fully leans into the vibe, white robes and all, while brewing up a Southern-rock gospel fury rarely heard since the age of Black Oak Arkansas. The Showdown, 1195 SE Powell Blvd. 7 pm. $23.10. 21+.

Saturday, July 12

Country-soul eccentric Swamp Dogg was in his late 70s when he entered the most fertile and eclectic period of his long career. 2018’s Love, Loss and Auto-Tune sounded more like the wistful electronic folk of Bon Iver or Frank Ocean than the earthy music on which he made his name as a youth, and his latest misadventures include starring in a documentary, Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted, and busting out a banjo on last year’s Blackgrass: From West Virginia to 125th St. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $26.24. 21+.

Wednesday, July 16

Matmos’ career has been pretty metal. Partners in life and music since the early ’90s, M.C. Schmidt and Drew Daniel make some of the smartest and most sensuous electronic music around, and they’ve done everything from sampling the neural activities of crayfish to making beats for Björk to posing for Butt magazine. Their latest album, Metallic Life Review, is composed entirely of metallic instruments, from church bells to cheese graters to a rusty old cemetery gate. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7 pm. $31. 21+.