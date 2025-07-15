Shows of the Week: Jolie Holland Honors the Late Michael Hurley

Thursday, July 17

No musical history of Portland is complete without Michael Hurley, the low-key eccentric and brilliant singer-songwriter who passed away in April. As a frequent collaborator and tour mate with Hurley, Jolie Holland knows his music well, and she and guitarist Max Knouse are gearing up to release Wolf Dispatch, an EP of Hurley songs, on July 18. They’ll be joined by Corey Fogel on drums for a tribute to Hurley on the heels of the announcement of a new Hurley album, Broken Homes and Gardens, recorded before his death and slated for a September release. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Ct. 9 pm. $32.21. 21+.

Monday, July 21

Around the time the Y2K apocalypse hung heavy in the conscience of an emerging Information Age society, Deltron 3030 recorded one of the most vivid depictions of dystopia ever committed to record. The self-titled 2000 album from the hip-hop supergroup (rapper Del the Funky Homosapien, producer Dan the Automator, and DJ Kid Koala) epitomized the deep unease lurking beneath the flashy surface of 2000s hip-hop. They’re playing it on their upcoming tour, suitable for a time when dystopia is a spreading condition instead of just an Orwellian buzzword. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 8 pm. $30.51. All ages.

Wednesday, July 23

Holocene has become something of a hub for ambient music in Portland as of late, often alternating wild dance parties with more relaxed evenings like its upcoming ambient guitar showcase. Headliner Adam Miller is famed as a founder of Chromatics, the great synth-pop band whose slim discography had an incalculable influence on the 2010s retrofuturist aesthetic, while Ilyas Ahmed plays with Grails and has amassed a formidable catalog of music on his own. These two locals will be joined by Californian Jeff Schroeder, late of Smashing Pumpkins. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison Ave. 7 pm. $18.87. 21+.