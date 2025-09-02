Shows of the Week: BendreTheGiant Takes the Stage for Holocene’s End of Summer Party

Wednesday, Sept. 3

BendreTheGiant is making friends up and down the West Coast, and not just because he looks like he would give really good hugs—he and his band put a mean spin on Brainfeeder-inflected funk pop, and they gig like crazy. He’s one of three Portland performers playing Holocene’s bittersweet End of Summer Party alongside Tenants, whose disco-pop sound got a boost from Night Heron’s Cameron Spies on last year’s Nighttime Sunshine, and Trauma Club representing the city’s exciting emo community. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7:30 pm. $15.28. 21+.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Anamanaguchi occupies an exalted position in gamer culture as one of the greatest bands to pair 8-bit video game sounds with rock music, but their years as part of the indie culture are just as essential to their story. On their new album, Anyway, they put the Game Boy on the back burner and try to sound like what they are: beleaguered road warriors who’ve clocked thousands of hours on the DIY circuit, closer in spirit to an emo band like American Football than the nerdcore stars that still get mobbed at Comic-Con. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 7 pm. $35.02. All ages.

Tuesday, Sept. 9

During the brief window of time in the early ’70s when Zambia’s post-independence economy functioned relatively smoothly prior to a long slump, Zamrock—the nation’s potent post-Hendrix strain of psychedelia—emerged, flamed brightly and fizzled out. Leave it to a reissue culture obsessed with midcentury global curios to rescue Zamrock from the margins of rock history, and on the heels of a renewed interest in the genre, one of its best bands, WITCH (We Intend to Cause Havoc), has gotten back together. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 7 pm. $34.23. All ages.