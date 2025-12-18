Shows of the Week: Yves Tumor Has Lived Countless Musical Lives

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Thursday, Dec. 18

It’s hard to find a musician in Portland who doesn’t tip their hat to Michael Hurley, the freak-folk icon who died earlier this year and would’ve been 84 this month. In tribute to “Snock,” whose career included masterpieces like 1976’s Have Moicy! and low-key latter-day albums like Time of the Foxgloves, just about the whole Portland scene is convening at Laurelthirst to play the weird and wonderful songs he left behind. Laurelthirst Public House, 2958 NE Glisan St. 9 pm. No cover. 21+.

Michael Hurley (Bandcamp)

Friday, Dec. 19

Love the dust-toned, mean-streaked movies of the mid- to late ’60s, when the Western was starting to debunk its own myths and we ended up with scenes like hundreds of soldiers running into gunfire like lemmings in The Wild Bunch? Federale is for you—a Portland band, led by erstwhile Brian Jonestown Massacre bassist Collin Hegna for over 20 years now, that captures the skunky and countercultural tone of the time through psych-rock atmosphere, Morriconean guitar splendor, and giallo prog histrionics. The High Water Mark, 6800 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 pm. $17. 21+.

Federale (Courtesy of Federale )

Friday, Dec. 19

Noise vanguardist, chillwave beatmaker, ambient collagist, accidental rock star—it’s all in Yves Tumor, the mercurial Miami-born artist whose Hot Between Worlds from 2023 represented the apex of their transformation into one of rock’s last great glam gods. Though only 35, the musician born Sean Lee Bowie has lived countless musical lives, and their influences and inspirations will be on full display at their forthcoming DJ set at the Den, with support from local favorite Omari Jazz and vocalist-producer duo Nation. The Den, 116 SE Yamhill St. 8:30 pm. $32.50. 21+.