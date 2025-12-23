Shows of the Week: Matias Aguayo Ends the Year With a Maximalist Bang

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Friday, Dec. 26

Matias Aguayo is one of the biggest DJs to emerge from the heyday of minimal techno. Coming to fame as one half of Closer Musik, the Chilean German artist teamed with the legendary Kompakt label for an epochal run of solo records, including 2008’s “Minimal,” a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the hold the genre had on clubs in the 2000s. But Aguayo’s maximal qualities are what make his music most interesting, not least his persona as a louche lounge lizard garbling processed dirty talk from behind the boards. Process PDX, 5040 SE Milwaukie Ave. 10 pm. $22.15. 21+.

Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 30 and 31

Pink Martini has been an integral part of local pop culture for so long that if they didn’t ring in the new year in, you’d half expect it to stay 2025 in Portland while the rest of the world marched on. As per the tastes of pianist and mastermind Thomas Lauderdale—which are succinctly summed up by the show’s tagline “Glam, Global and Totally Portland”—the “little orchestra” is closing out the year in big style, recruiting the Oregon Symphony for two evenings of songs fronted by the inimitable Storm Large. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway. 7:30 pm. $54+. All ages.

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Turn! Turn! Turn! has proven remarkably tenacious, staying open for two years after its initial closure scare at the end of 2023, and though its New Year’s Eve bash is being advertised as last call for “this iteration of T3,” don’t underestimate the Killingsworth venue’s ability to beat the odds. Owners Geoff Soule and Elizabeth Venable are taking the stage with their band Sad Horse, capping a lineup of T3 regulars: Astoria’s The Something Ain’t Rights and locals White Shark Shiver, Collate and Fruited Plates. Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth St. 8 pm. Sliding scale. 21+.