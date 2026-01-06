Shows of the Week

Saturday, Jan. 10

Amapiano is one of Africa’s most stealthily influential electronic subgenres. Beginning as a regional phenomenon in South Africa and skyrocketing to popularity around 2012, the genre’s characteristic fusion of deep house, South African club genres like kwaito and gqom, and synthesized log-drum bass lines has made waves around the world in the past decade (including in Lagos, epicenter of Africa’s pop industry). Nayiram, a Seattle DJ born in Ghana, throws an amapiano party at Portland’s beloved Holocene club, complete with a roster of special guests. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 9 pm. $31.84. 21+.

Sunday, Jan. 11

Ash Souvenir, the first collaborative album by Portland artist Kyle Bates’ Drowse project and Olympia/Oakland doom-metal duo Ragana, peculiarly captures the constant awareness of one’s own geologic smallness that’s a feature of life in the Pacific Northwest. Juxtaposing images of roadside billboards and long drives with raw reminders of the area’s volcanic history, the album is a triumph not just for the artists involved but for the vaunted Flenser label, one of the most reliable sources of left-of-center metal in the 21st century. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court. 8 pm. $23.23. 21+.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Portland’s Dim Wit is one of a kind: an eccentric pop project led by a man in a lab coat and a fake red nose and pitched somewhere between therapeutic clowning and mad-scientist new wave. After three albums and a decade under the name, Jeff Tuyay is hanging up the rainbow wig, but he’s sending the project off in style as part of Mississippi Studios’ Local Love Letter series, which lets fans see the best of the Portland scene at the vaunted venue without breaking the bank. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Blvd. 8 pm. $7.57. 21+.