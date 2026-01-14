Shows of the Week: Ninajirachi Is a Citizen of the Internet

Thursday, Jan. 15

Like the star-shaped Pokémon whose name Nina Wilson attached to her own, Ninajirachi is a rare beast indeed. The 26-year-old DJ-producer is a naturalized citizen of the internet, but she’s just as connected to her own upbringing in Australia, which went through its own dance-music revolution around the same time EDM became supersaturated in the States. Her awesome new album, I Love My Computer, gets by on her production chops and sly sense of humor, proving that growing up online isn’t mutually exclusive with being authentic, sexy, smart and perceptive. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 9 pm. $25.82. 21+.

Friday, Jan. 16

As a David Gilmour-Roger Waters reunion becomes increasingly unlikely and the Pink Floyd moniker graces screensaver muzak like The Endless River, it’s harder than ever to remember a time when the name signified some of the most ambitious music ever to be massively popular. Leave it to Portland’s Pigs on the Wing to breathe fresh life into the band’s ’70s masterworks, including 1977’s Animals, one of Waters’ darkest and most Orwellian diagnoses of the human condition. They’ll play it in full, followed by a set of classics from the band’s Waters-era catalog. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $40.16. All ages.

Friday, Jan. 16

Blade Runner has sparked decades of debate around its explorations of what it means to be human, sneakily hinting there’s more to its characters than meets the eye. But Ridley Scott’s 1982 masterpiece of cyberpunk cinema remains mesmerizing more than four decades later because of its visual splendor—this is the ultimate post-Metropolis urban dystopia, to this day unrivaled in film—and, perhaps most crucially of all, the impossibly sad and sweeping score by Vangelis, which the Avex Ensemble will perform live as the film is screened at the Keller. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St. 7:30 pm. $61.45–$94.95. 17 and under requires parent or guardian.