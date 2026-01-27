Shows of the Week

Pangaea (Bandcamp)

Friday, Jan. 30

Kevin McAuley, aka Pangaea, has guided London’s Hessle Audio label through nearly 20 years of cutting-edge yet crowd-pleasing electronic music (including future star James Blake’s first EP). Though McAuley records infrequently, his work is some of the label’s best, especially 2023’s Changing Channels, an all-heater half hour that feels in dialogue with the bratty strain of latter-day U.K. club epitomized by the likes of Two Shell. The Den, 116 SE Yamhill St. 10:30 pm. $17.80–$24.50. 21+.

Glitterfox (Bandcamp)

Friday–Saturday, Jan. 30–31

Local glam-rockers Glitterfox and San Francisco progressive bluegrass favorites Hot Buttered Rum headline a Portland Folk Festival whose scope expands far beyond folk music, making plenty of room for Portlanders like pseudo-cult Family Worship Center, calligrapher-troubadour Chibia and open-mic charmers Johnny Franco and his Real Brother Dom. A portion of the proceeds support local homeless shelter Sunstone Way. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 5 pm Friday, 2 pm Saturday. $48.75 per day, $81.80 for a two-day pass. All ages.

Fruit Bats (Bandcamp)

Wednesday, Feb. 4

More than 12 years ago, Eric D. Johnson played what he said would be his last show with the Fruit Bats at Portland’s Aladdin Theater, but the folk-rock project has proven tenacious since then, with the sparse and rangy new record Baby Man dropping last September. Johnson, a former Portland resident (and onetime member of the Shins), returns to this hallowed venue in Fruit Bats history for an intimate acoustic concert. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 7 pm. $43.73. All ages.