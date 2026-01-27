Shows of the Week

Show Calendar

See Pangea, Glitterfox and the Fruit Bats this week in Portland.

By Daniel Bromfield
Pangaea (Bandcamp)

Friday, Jan. 30

Kevin McAuley, aka Pangaea, has guided London’s Hessle Audio label through nearly 20 years of cutting-edge yet crowd-pleasing electronic music (including future star James Blake’s first EP). Though McAuley records infrequently, his work is some of the label’s best, especially 2023’s Changing Channels, an all-heater half hour that feels in dialogue with the bratty strain of latter-day U.K. club epitomized by the likes of Two Shell. The Den, 116 SE Yamhill St. 10:30 pm. $17.80–$24.50. 21+.

Glitterfox (Bandcamp)

Friday–Saturday, Jan. 30–31

Local glam-rockers Glitterfox and San Francisco progressive bluegrass favorites Hot Buttered Rum headline a Portland Folk Festival whose scope expands far beyond folk music, making plenty of room for Portlanders like pseudo-cult Family Worship Center, calligrapher-troubadour Chibia and open-mic charmers Johnny Franco and his Real Brother Dom. A portion of the proceeds support local homeless shelter Sunstone Way. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 5 pm Friday, 2 pm Saturday. $48.75 per day, $81.80 for a two-day pass. All ages.

Fruit Bats (Bandcamp)

Wednesday, Feb. 4

More than 12 years ago, Eric D. Johnson played what he said would be his last show with the Fruit Bats at Portland’s Aladdin Theater, but the folk-rock project has proven tenacious since then, with the sparse and rangy new record Baby Man dropping last September. Johnson, a former Portland resident (and onetime member of the Shins), returns to this hallowed venue in Fruit Bats history for an intimate acoustic concert. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 7 pm. $43.73. All ages.

Daniel Bromfield

Daniel Bromfield has written for Willamette Week since 2019 and has written for Pitchfork, Resident Advisor, 48 Hills, and Atlas Obscura. He also runs the Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) Twitter account highlighting obscure delicacies from across the United States.

