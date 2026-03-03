Shows of the Week: MonoNeon Shows Why Prince Chose Him

Saturday, March 7

MonoNeon was one of the last people to work with Prince before his untimely death 10 years ago. Once you see him play bass, either live or in one of his garish YouTube videos (which take the “neon” in his name seriously), you’ll understand at once why the notoriously picky Purple One wanted him in his crew. He’s appearing as part of the Portland Jazz Festival alongside Mohini Dey, a barely 30 bass virtuoso from Mumbai who has her own connection to the freakier end of R&B as the bassist for Willow Smith. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $50. All ages.

Miguel (Soundcloud)

Sunday, March 8

The sound of popular music in the 2020s has a lot to do with Miguel. His 2015 career peak, Wildheart, felt like an anachronistic turn toward rock at the time, but these days its balmy vision can be heard in everything from Kali Uchis’ postmodern Cali funk to Harry Styles’ classic-rock cosplay, from Steve Lacy’s flanged yearning to Sabrina Carpenter’s billowing beach disco. Following an eight-year hiatus, he’s dropped his new album, Caos, into the world and set a course to reclaim his status in a world flooded with his students. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St. 8:30 pm. $65.95. All ages.

Blackwater Holylight (Bandcamp)

Wednesday, March 11

The title of Blackwater Holylight’s new album, Not Here Not Gone, could describe their relationship to their former hometown of Portland. They’ve packed up for the sweatier climes of Los Angeles, home to both the pop industry and pioneering feminist punk bands like Hole and L7, and the influence of both sides of the City of Angels is all over the poppy but scabrous songs on Not Here Gone. Yet their music is cloaked in enough old-growth majesty it’s clear the icy touch of the Northwest has yet to leave their bones. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 7 pm. $32.18. All ages.