Shows of the Week: DJ Clent Is One of the Founding Fathers of Footwork

Friday, March 27

Footwork, the hypercomplex Chicago house mutation designed for dance competitions, blew up beyond its regional origins in the late ’00s and infiltrated everything from dubstep to rap to the indieverse. DJ Clent is one of the genre’s founding fathers, and though he’s the kind of undersung pioneer you might’ve heard shouted out but never bothered to take a deep dive into, 2014’s Last Bus to Lake Park is as good as anything his better-known compadres Traxman and DJ Rashad were making around the same time. Shanghai Tunnel Bar, 211 SW Ankeny St. 10 pm. $22.85. 21+.

Moin (Wikipedia)

Monday, March 30

When U.K. dark-ambient duo Raime teamed up with drummer Valentina Magaletti, one of the most unconventional and interesting rock bands of the 2020s was born—Moin, whose eerily two-dimensional take on post-hardcore often recalls Slint trapped inside a computer. Swapping sung melodies for spoken-word samples, trading the thrust and drive of punk for a sinuous and almost ambient sound, Moin is infectiously allergic to convention. Their new EP Belly Up shows off some of their most out-there experiments. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8 pm. $31.84. 21+.

Tara Clerkin Trio (Bandcamp)

Wednesday, April 1

The Tara Clerkin Trio hails from Bristol, a coastal U.K. city and wellspring of atmospheric pop music from the trip-hop of Portishead and Massive Attack to the ambient post-rock of Movietone. These are both apt references for their brilliant 2023 mini-album, On the Turning Ground, whose five waterlogged yet spacious songs are among the strongest arguments in a long time for indie pop as a refuge for the brilliant ideas the actual pop charts ignore. They’ve got a new album, Somewhere Good, slated for a June release. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court. 8 pm. $26.20. 21+.