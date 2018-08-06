Heat Wave 2.0 is about to hit Portland.
The National Weather Service just issued an excessive heat warning for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge, warning that tomorrow through Thursday temperatures are expected to reach 98 to 103 degrees Fahrenheit.
On top of that, smoke from fires in Southern Oregon and Northern California will likely breeze into the region throughout the week as well.
Hot, dry summers have made for increasingly massive wildfires along the west coast. In Oregon, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 16 fires burning roughly 151,603 acres.
The agency warns that the Pacific Northwest is at at "above normal" risk for wildfires in the coming months.
The good news is we're not engulfed in flames in Portland yet. And to help you stay sane this week, we put together a non-comprehensive Heat Wave Survival Guide.
Comments