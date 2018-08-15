Erin Flynn Is Leaving PSU: Erin Flynn, one of the most prominent administrators at Portland State University, is leaving the university in the fall as part of a new reorganization of the university. PSU spokesman Christopher Broderick tells WW that Flynn's job, associate vice president for strategic partnerships, is being eliminated: "Responsibilities of that office are being reassigned to the president's office and other offices." Flynn, reached Aug. 14, said she will continue to lead the effort by PSU and other groups, including Oregon Health & Sciences University, to create an Innovation Quadrant, an economic development project to produce tech startups on both banks of the Willamette River. "The Innovation Quadrant is continuing," says Flynn. "There is a strong commitment among the partners. I will continue to lead that effort."