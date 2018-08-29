Dennis Richardson Faces Health Questions: Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, who announced in June he's fighting brain cancer, phoned in to an Aug. 14 meeting of the State Land Board. Richardson, 69, is the only Oregon Republican who holds statewide office and, as the state's top elections official, faces a busy fall. Known for his thorough questions, Richardson barely spoke during the hourlong board meeting and struggled to make himself understood, raising questions about his health. Should Richardson's illness force his resignation, Gov. Kate Brown would appoint a successor until the next general election. Richardson's chief of staff, Debra Royal, says such concerns are misplaced. "He is on the job and working," Royal wrote in an email. "The therapy appears to be working well. However, as you would expect, it does cause moments of fatigue." (After questions from WW, Richardson released a video Aug. 28, thanking well-wishers for support and assuring them he's hard at work.)