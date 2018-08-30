A TriMet bus collided with an e-scooter rider in Northeast Portland today.
The two vehicles were traveling on Northeast Grand Avenue, Portland Police spokesman Christopher Burley tells WW, but the cause of the accident is still unclear.
No serious injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.
"The scooter operator was not transported by ambulance for treatment but elected to obtain transportation to a medical facility for treatment," Burley says. "There were no reported injuries from anyone riding the bus."
Officers are currently investigating the collision and will "review available video from the TriMet bus as part of the investigation."
The crash appears to be the third significant vehicle and scooter collision reported in Portland so far.
The first occurred on Aug. 10, when a scooter rider traveling the wrong way in a northbound bike lane was struck by a turning driver. Three days later, on Aug. 15, brothers Aaron and Jordan Miller were hit by a drunk driver while standing on a downtown sidewalk "admiring scooters."
Comments