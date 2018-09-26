My fellow fourth-graders and I knew there was such a thing as "being gay," but we had no idea what that meant. We conceived of gays as strange, leprechaun-like beings so consumed by lust they felt compelled to penetrate any orifice that presented itself. We made this into a game—God help us—running around pretending to insert our penises into everything from crayfish burrows to electrical outlets. (Make of that what you will, Dr. Freud.)