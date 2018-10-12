WHAT TO KNOW:
- You may not have noticed the relatively quiet demonstrations in downtown Portland this weekend protesting the shooting of Patrick Kimmons by police. But Fox News did.
- Meanwhile, in other Portland protest news, a demonstrator has sued Portland police for wrongful arrest. He was carrying a Mexican flag in the 2016 anti-Trump marches—and mistaken for another man.
- A Portland man is suing two event organizers a year after he was allegedly assaulted during a Morrissey concert by a security guard who objected to seeing him holding hands and resting his head on his male partner’s shoulder.
- Around 8:40 Thursday morning, a hiker attempting to summit Mount Hood found the body of missing hiker David Yaghmourian. “We absolutely wanted a different result,” Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Sean Collinson says.
- The Portland mayor promises to empty the trash cans downtown every single day.
- If you’re a fan of YA literature, here’s your chance to land a bit role in a screen adaptation. Trinkets, based on the 2013 book by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith about a band of teenage thieves, is looking for extras while filming in Portland this fall. And yes, you will get paid.
- Since they formed a few years ago, Small Million have been steadily building local hype for their effortless fusion of synth pop and roots music. But the Portland duo isn’t a crossover gimmick. For frontwoman Malachi Graham, Small Million is a way to defy the superficial expectations of genre.
- Sample a beer, or thirty, this Sunday at Willamette Week‘s annual Beer and Cider Pro/Am. And before you go, check out our power rankings of all 32 entries going into this year’s competitions.
