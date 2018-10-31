Oregonian Readers Call for Boycott After Joey Gibson Column: Portland activists pledged to boycott local businesses that advertise in The Oregonian after the paper published a Sunday opinion column headlined "The misunderstood Joey Gibson," writing favorably about the Vancouver, Wash., leader of the right-wing extremist group Patriot Prayer. The backlash—2,200 people have signed an online petition—echoed outrage from prominent Portlanders about the opinion column, which described Gibson—who has led right-wing protesters into Portland for two years to brawl with antifascists—as a peaceful, spiritual figure. Multnomah County Chairwoman Deborah Kafoury denounced The Oregonian on Twitter for running the column, and Mayor Ted Wheeler also joined in, more carefully. Editorial pages editor Laura Gunderson said it's the paper's responsibility to publish a variety of viewpoints, but she also expressed remorse. "It would have benefited, in hindsight, with more context from Gibson's Portland protests," she said. "We also regret the timing of the column, which was edited on the Friday before the shootings in Pittsburgh."