- For decades, artists helped students at a Portland elementary school paint murals. Now the principal says the children’s drawings “are disturbing and from some perspectives are deemed racist.” She wants to paint over them.
- Oregon Sen. Sara Gelser announced that she will propose a bill to require flu shots for every inmate in an Oregon prison in the 2019 legislative session. It’s a response to a fatal influenza outbreak in Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in January, first uncovered by WW.
- A non-disclosure agreement drafted by Portland city officials for select media invited to observe police command staff during a protest would have barred reporters from sharing direct quotes without explicit permission.
- The past few years have felt long and often awful, but here’s some good news: Michelle Obama is coming to town.
- An audit released by Secretary of State Dennis Richardson today highlighted some key loopholes in the state’s prescription drug monitoring program.
- Mary’s Medicinals transdermal patches are a discreet way to use cannabis for pain relief. It may not last all day, but you may find the benefits outlast the direct treatment.
- Portland’s new luxury hotel mixes its cocktails in Rainier glasses. It’s a kitschy aesthetic choice that could be pulled off at any number of Portland establishments. But at OuiBar + Ktchn, a fluorescent hellscape, it seems just as likely the hotel couldn’t be bothered to buy a proper shaker, let alone a vowel.
