WHAT TO KNOW:
- Amid growing friction over homeless camps, the Central Eastside could have Portland’s next private security force. The proposal will mark a pivotal vote for Portland’s new City Council.
- An orgasm robot designed for women with the help of engineers at Oregon State University was just stripped of an award by the Consumer Technology Association. Now, the smart vibrator’s Oregon founder is crying foul.
- Former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith has already found a new job—in Congress.
- Two-thirds of Oregon’s federal employees are still getting paid, despite the government shutdown.
- A new Sleater-Kinney album is on the way, and it’s produced by St. Vincent. Please commence with squealing and/or passing out from excitement.
- Four Oregon conservation groups announced Monday that they are pulling out of meetings arranged by Gov. Kate Brown regarding the state’s wolf management plan, calling the process “flawed.”
WHAT TO READ:
- A Woman’s Guide to Cannabis is a rookie manual for navigating the world of weed—and dudes can learn a thing or two as well. WW spoke with author Nikki Furrer about what it actually means to “get high like a lady.”
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Avenue 23 Tap and Table is the new populist beer bar its neighborhood needs. There’s something for everyone, save the occasional chin-stroking beer geek who probably won’t be going here in the first place.
