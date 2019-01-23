Deveny's Game Ensnares Terry Bean: Last week's WW cover story described the effects of Portland lawyer Lori Deveny allegedly stealing money from more than two dozen clients ("Game Over," WW, Jan. 16, 2019). Her conduct also indirectly put one prominent Portlander behind bars. LGBTQ pioneer Terry Bean was arraigned and taken into custody in Lane County on Jan. 17 on allegations he sexually abused a 15-year-old boy there in 2013. In 2015, Bean was arrested on the same charges. Deveny represented the alleged victim then, and according to a complaint the young man filed with the Oregon State Bar, she pocketed a $220,000 payment Bean made to the teenager. The teen's refusal to appear led to the original case being dismissed in September 2015. Now, the young man finally stands ready to tell the court what happened. "He always wanted to cooperate with the criminal justice system, and he still does," says the young man's new attorney, Sean Riddell. "He was the victim of very bad legal advice." Bean's attorney says his client is innocent.