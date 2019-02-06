For the last 18 years, pedal-pumping Portlanders have gathered for a bike ride on the worst day of the year—typically an early weekend in February, when rain is steady and temperatures are freezing—as a display of fortitude
The "Worst Day of the Year Ride" is billed as a, "Portland cycling classic to keep you on your bike year round." And cyclists are called to "laugh at the elements and gather for a delicious finish line party at the Lucky Labrador brew pub."
This year, the ride is postponed because of bad weather.
"Due to expected snow, ice and freezing temperatures through the upcoming weekend," the event's website reads, "the Worst Day of the Year Ride, originally set for Sunday, February 10th, is postponed until Sunday, February 24th."
The irony is not lost on ride organizers, who preemptively updated their FAQ section to include the question, "Why do you call it the Worst Day of the Year Ride if you cancel when the weather is bad?"
"We get it," a response reads. "It isn't that the weather is bad, it's that bikes and ice go together about as well as putting your left shoe on your right foot."
The event was last postponed in 2014 for "8 inches of snow and 2 of ice," and organizers say it is "highly unlikely" that the ride will be pushed back further.
Transit blog BikePortland came to the defense of the Worst Day Ride this morning.
"For everybody snarking about this," a tweet read, "keep in mind the forecast for the weekend looks pretty dang bad. Imagine being a ride promoter and being legally liable for the safety of a few thousand people on bikes with 4 inches of snow and ice on the ground."
The ride now starts Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 am. Participants are also judged for their costumes, with awards going to most "elaborate, group, weather themed or punniest."
