Bike Parking Requirements Wheel Forward: The Portland Planning and Sustainability Commission approved an expansion of requirements for private developers to provide bike parking. If approved by the City Council, developers in a greater swath of Portland will be required to build 1.5 bike parking spaces per living unit ("Pedal Park," WW, Feb. 27, 2019). Commissioner Jeff Bachrach was the lone dissenter, saying he wished the proposal would deal with existing developments rather than applying only to future buildings. "This will have no impact for many years to come," he said. "I wish this had been presented to us as a larger program that did more for the current environment." Commissioner André Baugh replied: "The future's not that far away." The requirement now awaits approval by the City Council. The vote is expected to take place in the summer. (WW incorrectly reported last week the vote would occur in March. We regret the error.)