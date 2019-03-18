WHAT TO KNOW:
- Workers at Little Big Burger announced the formation of the Little Big Union Saturday. It’s the second fast-food union in Portland—and the nation.
- Attorneys for Charles McGee and Aubre Dickson are trying to cast doubt on Erica Naito-Campbell’s motivation for coming forward with a sexual-assault allegation. But Naito-Campbell and the prosecution offered a powerful rebuttal.
- A murder committed for a white-power prison gang, or a mental shutdown? A jury is deliberating the guilt of Russell Courtier.
- In the wake of mass murders at two New Zealand mosques, a leading organizer of Oregon Muslims is demanding state lawmakers create a plan for dealing with white nationalism and right-wing extremists.
- Oregon was one of the first states affected after China stopped taking plastic and other recycled materials. Now cities across America are burning what goes into the blue bins.
- Thousands of Portland high school and middle school students walked out of class Friday to protest climate change.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- In Cirque du Soleil’s extravaganza Corteo, a clown envisions his own funeral. Although the show meditates on death, being part of it is a joy for David Lieder Resnick, who started doing gymnastics 30 to 40 hours a week when he was 6 years old.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Take advantage of the sunny weather while you can. Here’s our list of Portland’s best party porches and bar patios.
