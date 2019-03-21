WHAT TO KNOW:
- Reporting gets results. Following WW’s story on allegations of union-busting, Burgerville announced yesterday plans to rescind all disciplinary actions doled out to workers at the Convention Center store.
- New data show the number of Portlanders who commute more than 90 minutes each way to work has increased drastically over the past decade.
Childhood vaccines have become a highly partisan issue in Oregon. The “vaccine choice” movement is now all but a plank of the Oregon Republican Party.
- Prosecutors concluded their case against Charles McGee and Aubre Dickson yesterday. The defense rested without calling a witness.
- A Portland neighborhood atop Interstate 5? Even avowed foes of the Rose Quarter Project support highway lids.
- “After a while you try to smile and just can’t, because we’re entering into a new way of being,” former first lady Michelle Obama said during her Portland book tour stop Tuesday night.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- The Hoxton’s rooftop bar has refreshing cocktails, great views and good vibes. Just skip the tacos.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- Low-budget occult creatures, a cartoon about the perils of technology and a Prince tribute. Here are the best old flicks in theaters in Portland right now.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments