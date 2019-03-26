WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic appeared to break his leg in the second overtime of a game Monday night. It’s the latest devastating injury to a Blazer, on a team that just clinched a playoff spot.
- E-scooters could return to Portland April 26 with new rules and more devices. PBOT seeks to reduce sidewalk parking and eliminate park scooting.
- Michael Avenatti, the celebrity lawyer who warred with the White House and flirted with a presidential bid, was charged Monday morning by federal prosecutors with attempting to extort more than 20 million dollars from Oregon sportswear giant Nike.
- Next month, Portlanders will get to see hear the music of Wu-Tang Clan the way it was always meant to be heard—as a live score to a martial arts movie about a rebellion against an oppressive regime.
- Portlanders will be able to load TriMet Hop cards on their iPhone and Apple Watch starting this spring.
- Doctors like Joel Amundson are trying a gentler approach to persuade vaccine-skeptical parents. “Most people make really good choices for their kids if they have this information,” he says. “It’s just they don’t have that information.”
WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE CONSPIRACY THEORY?:
- We asked the city’s best-dressed residents about their favorite conspiracy theories. Here’s what they had to say:
MUST-LISTEN:
- On her remixed EP, Kingsley ups her music’s danceability and defies easy categorization. “I like the things I like and that’s that,” she says, “[…] there’s no need to feel bad for what makes you you.”
