WHAT TO KNOW:
- A developer promised union jobs in exchange to build tall. The construction happened. The jobs didn’t.
- A former Oregon prosecutor wrote an op-ed comparing property crimes to the sexual harassment endured by women in the state Capitol. The district attorneys’ lobbyist promptly quit. That leaves the state’s prosecutors marooned without an advocate in Salem.
- The animal rights organization PETA filed a lawsuit against Oregon Health and Science University over the release of video recordings of monkey experiments: “OHSU officials are trying to hide video footage of experimenters terrorizing infant monkeys.”
- Multnomah County announced the abrupt departures of top mental health officials yesterday during an investigation of neglect. Meanwhile, the director of
- Portland’s Internal Police Review is leaving to work for the governor.
The e-scooter contagion is spreading. City officials in Bend, Ore., are considering launching an e-scooter pilot program that is modeled after the one Portland rolled out last summer.
- Everclear singer-guitarist Art Alexakis has revealed that he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis: “The more I found out about MS, the more a lot of things started making sense.”
MUST-SEE:
- When Trail Blazer Jusuf Nurkic went Monday night with a gruesome, season-ending broken leg, it reverberated far beyond Rip City. Back in Bosnia, fans at a soccer game sent a message of support.
WHERE TO SHOP:
- After months of anticipation, speculation and delays, Portland’s first H Mart is finally opening. The Korean supermarket mecca will hold the grand opening for its 33rd Avenue and Belmont Street location on April 10.
