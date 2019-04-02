WHAT TO KNOW:
- Yesterday, regional government Metro stopped just short of saying the Oregon Department of Transportation is lying about an Interstate 5 expansion project. It may be the most significant critique yet of an Interstate 5 project planned for Portland’s Rose Quarter.
- At least three top aides to former Secretary of State Dennis Richardson are out of jobs today as Richardson’s newly appointed successor, Secretary of State Bev Clarno, moves to shape her staff for the next two years.
- Inmates at Oregon’s Coffee Creek Correctional facility released nearly 750 endangered butterflies into the wild this week, for the second time ever in Oregon.
- Formerly Portland-based food podcast Racist Sandwich is nominated for a James Beard award.
- Vince Staples called out racial injustice at his Portland show, but the audience missed a few points.
MUST-LISTEN:
- Julian Morris’ debut album as Layperson is driven by voice, and not just in a sonic way. “There’s so much messaging I feel like we get all the time from ourselves that just gets ignored,” he says. “You can crank it up and really hear what you need.”
WHERE TO EAT:
- Has the promise of sunnier days ahead left you restless to get out of the house? We can help. Here’s a list of the five best places to eat out in Portland right now.
