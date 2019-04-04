WHAT TO KNOW:
- Why stop at one campaign to legalize psychedelic mushrooms? Oregon has two—and they don’t get along. Threats have been sent: “The mushrooms know what you’ve done.”
- Portions of the Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade could become a cave under a highway. That’s just one of three damaging criticisms levied against Portland’s latest highway plan. Now Commissioner Chloe Eudaly is raising doubts that state officials will keep their promise to create tolls to pair with more blacktop.
- Are you more likely to get attacked by a shark in the Willamette than win the lottery? No. But in 1931, a young killer whale named Ethelbert did make its way up the Columbia to the Rose City.
- The maker of the dehydration drink Pedialyte wants an exemption from the Oregon Bottle Bill. The company argues its product isn’t just a drink, but medicine.
- The Oregon Department of Wildlife says killing sea lions boosted steelhead numbers. But efforts to eradicate predators of endangered species have a fraught recent track record in Oregon.
WHAT TO EAT:
- It’s true—New Seasons is now selling juicy pork links made with Coalition Brewing’s popular CBD-infused Two Flowers IPA. It sounds ridiculous, but really, it just makes sense.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Lulu comes across as something of an annex, or at least like a newcomer that doesn’t want to be too provocative. But there is one entree item clearly meant to be a conversation piece: the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos torta.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments