WHAT TO KNOW:
- Gov. Kate Brown Friday released her plan for halting the rise in the cost of the Public Employee Retirement System costs for Oregon schools, community colleges and public universities. One of the most creative—and controversial—aspects of Brown’s proposal is a plan to use cash from SAIF Corp. to stabilize PERS costs.
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler lambasted President Trump on Twitter over a threat to bus undocumented immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities and release them from federal custody.
- A protester who suffered a broken nose after being pinned to the ground by a Portland police officer lost her lawsuit against the city.
- The Multnomah County Democrats passed a resolution last week calling for embattled Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney to resign.
- Heavy rain in Oregon has led to landslides that shut down highways.
- Portland’s Moda Center has the fourth-best popcorn of any NBA arena in the country, according to a true authority on the subject: Golden State Warriors’ point guard Stephen Curry.
LISTEN SOON:
- Portland’s The Last Artful, Dodgr is featured on a track with Alicia Keys on the new Mark Ronson album. Two years after posting coy Instagram videos of her in the studio with the “Uptown Funk” producer, we appear to be on the verge of seeing the fruits of that session.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Hot plates, coming through! Here are the five best places to eat in Portland right now.
