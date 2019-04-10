The dishes at our 2019 Cart of the Year are things you'd normally expect to dress up and make a reservation for—stuff like barbecue pork roulade, lamb tartare and rabbit Bolognese in a sourdough bread bowl. But while the presentation is upscale, the preparation is decidedly Old World. Nearly everything is fire-roasted, lending a rustic quality even the most blue-collar palates would find warmingly familiar. And though the food is on a different tier than what you'll find at most carts, the prices aren't much higher.