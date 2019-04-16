Russell Courtier, a member of a white supremacist prison gang who killed a black teenager by running him over with his Jeep in August 2016, was today sentenced to life in prison with a 28-year minimum before he is eligible for release.
The Oregonian has a detailed report on the sentencing. In March, a jury found Courtier, 40, guilty on three counts: murder, failure to perform the duties of driver, and intimidation—which is Oregon's hate-crime law. Courtier's girlfriend at the time, Colleen Hunt, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Courtier and 19-year-old Larnell Bruce, Jr. got into a fight outside of a Gresham 7-Eleven on Aug. 10, 2016 and Courtier—who was wearing a hat with a white supremacist logo at the time of the crime—struck and killed Burce with Hunt's Jeep. The event was captured on video.
Bruce's family attended the emotional sentencing today.
"You allowed the devil to misguide you and take the life of such a beautiful young spirit," Christina Miles, Bruce's biological mother, said to Courtier, according to The Oregonian. "Why? Can you tell me why?"
Courtier declined to make statements.
Hunt will be sentenced to 10 years in prison on later this afternoon.
