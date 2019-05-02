WHAT TO KNOW:
- Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposed budget includes new approaches to helping Portland’s homeless people—including sending first responders who aren’t cops.
- A May Day protest opposing federal immigration enforcement policies unfolded peacefully in downtown Portland, with no fighting but some theatrics. Later, at an eastside bar, things got messy.
- Wheeler got a surprising question at his invitation-only state of the city address—by a woman arrested for protesting oil trains at Zenith Energy.
- A deal on Portland’s withdrawal from the Joint Terrorism Task Force still gives police some leeway to work with the feds.
- Portland Bureau of Transportation has ditched it scooter complaint process, and now requires companies to maintain 24/7 customer service.
WHAT TO PLAY:
- Higher Thought is a card game designed to bring stoners together. You burn, meet up with fellow players and take turns answering cards printed with thought- and conversation-provoking questions.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Hot plates, comin’ through! Here are the five best places to eat in Portland this week.
