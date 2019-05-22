"Ultimately, the answer is 'kind of,'" says Beth Schechter, who ran the Open Cannabis Project, a nonprofit that worked with cannabis genetics until this month. "They have genetic information, and with genetic information on its own, you can look at that genetic information and see if you can find patterns. Out of context with chemical data that goes with it, and information about the breeding and growing, you can't do the kind of powerful breeding they're talking about."