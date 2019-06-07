WHAT TO KNOW:
- Don’t freak out—iconic Portland steakhouse strip club Acropolis has closed, but only temporarily.
- A popular Southeast Portland bar, White Owl Social Club, threw out a transgender customer on the first evening of Pride month. The club says it fired the security guards responsible.
- Oregon lawmakers are proposing to exempt projects like Intel’s proposed multi-billion dollar expansion from a new gross receipts tax. The concept of the tax is that businesses should pay more for schools—but legislators have written a carve-out that could benefit Intel.
- Alarm over the unintended consequences of the Portland Clean Energy Fund is spreading. The Portland Business Alliance is pushing for the city to limit which companies will be subject to the surcharge.
- Rojo the Llama, Portland’s most beloved therapy animal, is retiring. At age 17, Rojo is solidly in his senior years, and his owner says there are signs he’s slowing down.
- Hiking near Portland has become a headache. A web developer created an app to tell you which trails are overcrowded.
WHAT TO DRINK:
- If you haven’t yet made the trip to Mount Angel to visit what’s only the third monastic brewery in the country, don’t worry—the monks are bringing their beer to Portland for the first time.
MUST-LISTEN:
- In advance of Chromatics’ two Portland shows, we’ve compiled a timeline of what has become perhaps indie music’s biggest white whale: Dear Tommy, which has yet to be materialized five years after its planned release.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments